Jasudben ML School Hosts The Prestigious CISCE Athletics Championship At The Zonal Level

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 27 August: Jasudben ML School (JML), in Khar, Mumbai, hosted the 21st CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) Zonal Athletics Championship from August 21 to 23, 2024. The highly awaited event was held at the Priyadarshini Park and Sports Complex, Grant Road, Mumbai with the top three from Boys and Girls under 14, 17, and 19 age group making it to the regional level.



Under the age group of 8 to 19, a total of 112 track and field events were organized under this championship. In Zone 1 (Mumbai Suburb, Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, Thane), the CISCE Zonal Athletic Championship received participation from 105 schools with an impressive number of 2640 athletes.



The championship started with a 1500m run, followed by a series of events including discus throw, shot put, 100m sprint, long jump, 4x400m relay, 400m hurdles, 600m run, and hammer throw on the first day. The competition continued with the 3000m run, 300m sprint, javelin throw, 80m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 100m hurdles, 400m sprint, 50m sprint, triple jump, 800m run, 200m sprint, and various other events over the second and third days. During this period Fourteen New Meet Records were set in all these competitions. It concluded with a prize distribution ceremony in the U-8, U-12, U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories.



The top three athletes from each event qualified for their place to represent Zone 1 at the CISCE Regional Athletics Championship. These athletes from the Boys and Girls under 14, 17, and 19 age groups will compete on August 29th and 30th, 2024, at the same venue.



Commenting on the athletics event, Mrs. Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal, Jasudben ML School, said,“We are truly honored to host the CISCE Zonal Athletics Championship 2024. This event strengthens our ongoing commitment to the holistic development of our students, which further perfectly aligns with the principles of NEP-2020. With the excitement still afresh from the Olympics, the students are eager to participate. This Championship is more than just a competition; it is an opportunity to take a step towards sports and to encourage young minds to focus on all-around development.”



The winners will be awarded with medals and certificates. Under each category (U-8 to U-19) Individual Championships were awarded. The overall Championship was won by Children Academy, Malad who scored a maximum number of points while Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane was declared Runner–up.

