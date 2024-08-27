Acer, Cathay Cargo And Dimerco Join Forces To Reduce Carbon Emissions Via Sustainable Aviation Fuel

SAF is a type of biofuel, made from or animal materials rather than fossil fuels, which can reduce aviation's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.[1] The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that SAF could contribute around 65% of the reduction in emissions needed by aviation to reach net zero by 2050.[2] The collaboration will be part of Cathay Pacific's Corporate SAF Programme that was launched in 2022 and

one of

the first of its kind in Asia.

"The agreement between Acer and Dimerco to support SAF is another advancement under our Earthion

sustainability platform to tackle environmental challenges together with our supply chain partners," said Grace Liu, Corporate Sustainability Officer, Acer Inc. "Net zero emissions is a global consensus, and we are taking actions to reduce emissions across our entire product lifecycle – from manufacturing, production, to transportation."

"We work closely with our customers to reduce freight-based carbon emissions. SAF stands out as a game-changer, slashing greenhouse gas emissions up to 80% compared to fossil fuels. By joining forces with Acer and Cathay Cargo , we're taking concrete action towards a more sustainable world." said George Chiou, President, Air Freight, Dimerco Express Group.

Cathay Director Cargo Tom Owen said, "We are delighted to welcome Acer to our Corporate SAF Programme through its partnership with Dimerco Express Group, which joined our Programme last year. We believe that partnerships such as this along the supply chain are essential if we are to achieve our own and the aviation industry's stretching targets to decarbonize operations. We are ready to support all of our forwarder and shipper customers in achieving their own sustainability goals through the use of SAF, which is one of the most effective ways to contribute to the aviation industry's transition to a greener future through the reduction of net emissions."

Acer is committed to bringing a positive impact on the environment and creating a cleaner and more sustainable future. Its efforts go beyond eco-conscious product designs that use recycled materials. Acer has also invested in smart solutions that help reduce carbon, save energy, and increase productivity, including solutions in e-mobility and parking. The company started leveraging biofuel solutions to reduce its sea logistics emissions in Q4 2022 and offers energy storage solutions from household to industrial use, manufacturing to application, and front-of to behind-the-meter solutions to contribute to the energy transition. Acer is accelerating its actions to move forward on its path to net-zero carbon emissions.