Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 34

Company announcement no. 53

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,999,697 249,058,867 19 August 2024 15,500 134.12 2,078,860 20 August 2024 16,000 131.49 2,103,840 21 August 2024 16,000 130.23 2,083,680 22 August 2024 16,000 131.21 2,099,360 23 August 2024 16,000 131.96 2,111,360 Total week 34 79,500 10,477,100 Total accumulated 2,079,197 259,535,967

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,242,056 treasury shares equal to 1.90 % of the Bank's share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

