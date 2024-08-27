Beijing expresses dissatisfaction around Canada’s tariffs on Chinese EVs

(MENAFN) Beijing expressed strong dissatisfaction on Tuesday in response to Canada’s decision to impose a 100 percent tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, a move that both Ottawa and Washington claim is justified by the state subsidies these cars receive, which they argue violate "fair competition" rules. According to a French news agency, the Chinese embassy in Canada issued a statement expressing its firm opposition to the tariff and warning of potential retaliatory actions.



In its statement, the Chinese embassy emphasized that Beijing "will take all necessary measures" to defend its interests in response to Canada’s new trade policy. This strong reaction underscores the growing tensions between China and Western nations over trade practices, particularly in the electric vehicle sector, where China has become a global leader. The embassy's statement reflects China's commitment to protecting its economic interests amid increasing scrutiny and trade barriers from other countries.



The Chinese response came shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would impose a 100 percent tariff on imports of Chinese electric cars, aligning with similar measures implemented by the United States. Trudeau justified the decision by accusing China of failing to adhere to the same environmental and labor standards as other countries, which he argued gave Chinese manufacturers an unfair advantage. In addition to the tariff on electric vehicles, Trudeau also announced an additional 25 percent tax on Chinese steel and aluminum imports.



This move by Canada follows similar actions by the United States and the European Union in recent months. The U.S. has already imposed a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, while the European Union has implemented a 38 percent tariff. These coordinated efforts by Western nations reflect a broader strategy to counter what they perceive as unfair trade practices by China, particularly in industries where Chinese companies benefit from significant state support.

