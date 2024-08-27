Atrium Aesthetics Hosts 'Glow & Give' Event In Chico, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICO, CALIFORNIA , USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atrium Aesthetics is set to host a special event titled 'Glow & Give' on Thursday, August 29th, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 1550 Humboldt Rd, Suite 6, Chico, CA 95928. This event aims to blend empowerment, wellness, and community support in a unique and engaging way.The Glow & Give event will feature exclusive Back-to-School discounts on tattoo removal and hair removal services. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to participate in raffles for prizes such as PCA medical grade chemical peel, Hydrinity travel Kit restorative HA, and face microneedle and chemical peel. The proceeds from the raffle will benefit Survivors of human trafficking and individuals with ex-gang affiliations, reflecting Atrium Aesthetics' dedication to supporting important causes within the community.In addition to these offers, the event will emphasize self-care, providing guests with an evening of relaxation complete with light bites and refreshments. Special gift bags will be given to the first ten attendees, further enhancing the event's focus on pampering and wellness.Atrium Aesthetics, known for its comprehensive approach to beauty and wellness, is using this event to highlight its commitment to both client care and social responsibility. Glow & Give is a testament to the clinic's mission to enhance the well-being and confidence of its clients while also giving back to the community.Interested parties can RSVP at- Event Details:- Date: Thursday, August 29th, 2024- Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM- Location: 1550 Humboldt Rd, Suite 6, Chico, CA 95928- Cost: FreeAbout Atrium Aesthetics:Atrium Aesthetics is a leading provider of aesthetic services in Chico, CA. It offers a wide range of treatments designed to help clients look and feel their best. The clinic is committed to delivering personalized care and innovative treatments while fostering a strong sense of community through events and charitable initiatives.

