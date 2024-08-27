Mariah Carey Shares Her Mom And Sister Died On The Same Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has shared that her mom Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend.

Details including Patricia and Alison's causes of death, are not known at this time, reports People magazine.

The told People in a statement:“My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patricia, who was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey. They were parents to Alison, Mariah and son Morgan.

As per People, the parents later divorced when the 'Hero' singer was 3 years old. Mariah's relationship with her mother, from whom her vocal talents were inherited, was complicated throughout her life.

Mariah Carey wrote in her 2020 memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey':“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black and white - it's been a whole rainbow of emotions. Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's.”

Although Mariah had ups and downs in her relationship with her mother, they maintained a good relationship for the better part of it.

In 2010, they came together for ABC's 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You special' and performed a festive mother-daughter duet of 'O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus'.

She also dedicated her memoir in part to Patricia, as she wrote:“And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could.”