Cafe Delhi Heights Is Now Broadening Its Presence In Mumbai With New Outlets In Inorbit Mall And Phoenix Marketcity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 2024: Cafe Delhi Heights is renowned for its innovative fusion of global and Indian flavours, offering a diverse menu that delights all taste buds. With its warm hospitality and unwavering commitment to quality, Cafe Delhi Heights has become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts across India, currently present in 13 cities with 42 outlets. As the first food brand to open an outlet in the iconic Red Fort, Cafe Delhi Heights has set a historic precedent. The brand continues to expand its footprint, now diversifying its presence in Mumbai's Inorbit Mall and Phoenix Marketcity. Cafe Delhi Heights is more than just a dining destination; it is a vibrant ambassador of Delhi's rich culinary heritage, bringing the soul of the capital to the heart of Mumbai. These outlets seamlessly blend the bold, rich flavours of North Indian cuisine with the city's cosmopolitan vibe, offering Mumbaikars a taste of Delhi's diverse gastronomic culture.



“At Cafe Delhi Heights, our vision has always been to bring the warmth and vibrancy of Delhi to every corner of India,” said Mr. Sharad Batra, Co-founder and Director of Cafe Delhi Heights.“Expanding into Mumbai, a city known for its dynamic food scene, is a thrilling milestone for us. We're excited to share the rich culinary traditions of Delhi with Mumbaikars, offering them a dining experience that's both familiar and innovative.”



At Inorbit Mall and Phoenix Marketcity, Cafe Delhi Heights goes beyond just serving food. The outlets are thoughtfully designed to reflect the brand's ethos of contemporary warmth intertwined with cultural charm. These spaces capture the lively essence of Delhi by offering dishes such as Crumbed Fish Fingers, CDH Special Khao Suey, and Gilli Biryani Chicken, while embracing the eclectic spirit of Mumbai. This makes them the perfect spots for everything from casual meet-ups to celebratory dinners.



“We believe in creating spaces that resonate with the local culture while staying true to our roots,” said Mr. Vikrant Batra, Co-founder and Director of Cafe Delhi Heights.“Our Mumbai outlets are a perfect blend of the rich, bold flavours of North India and the vibrant energy of Mumbai. We've taken great care to ensure that our design and menu reflect this unique synergy, offering our patrons an unforgettable culinary experience.”



With their strategic locations in two of Mumbai's bustling shopping destinations, these outlets are not only a testament to the brand's commitment to bringing unique dining experiences to new markets but also a celebration of the cultural exchange between two iconic cities. Each dish served here is crafted to bridge the culinary traditions of Delhi with the evolving tastes of Mumbai, offering patrons an unforgettable dining experience that resonates with both nostalgia and novelty.



As Cafe Delhi Heights continues to grow its presence across India, the Inorbit Mall and Phoenix Marketcity outlets stand out as key milestones in the brand's journey to bring the warmth and flavours of Delhi to food lovers across the country.



About Cafe Delhi Heights:



Cafe Delhi Heights is known for its innovative fusion of global and Indian flavours, offering a diverse menu that appeals to all taste buds. With its warm hospitality and a commitment to quality, Cafe Delhi Heights has become a favourite among food enthusiasts across India. The brand continues to expand its footprint while providing exceptional dining experiences at every outlet.



Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Shimona Dargan

Email :...