(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27th August 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,512 Lowest price per share (pence): 701.00 Highest price per share (pence): 704.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 702.7209

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 702.7209 1,512 701.00 704.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 23 August 2024 11:59:14 20 704.00 XLON 00294363341TRLO1 23 August 2024 11:59:34 470 704.00 XLON 00294363344TRLO1 23 August 2024 12:18:47 89 704.00 XLON 00294363721TRLO1 23 August 2024 12:26:51 118 703.00 XLON 00294363809TRLO1 23 August 2024 12:35:35 117 702.00 XLON 00294364060TRLO1 23 August 2024 14:25:52 20 704.00 XLON 00294366063TRLO1 23 August 2024 14:25:52 84 702.00 XLON 00294366064TRLO1 23 August 2024 14:25:52 23 702.00 XLON 00294366065TRLO1 23 August 2024 14:50:05 9 702.00 XLON 00294366575TRLO1 23 August 2024 14:50:05 107 702.00 XLON 00294366576TRLO1 23 August 2024 15:31:58 115 701.00 XLON 00294368413TRLO1 23 August 2024 15:37:51 111 701.00 XLON 00294368707TRLO1 23 August 2024 15:37:51 42 702.00 XLON 00294368708TRLO1 23 August 2024 15:37:51 103 702.00 XLON 00294368709TRLO1 23 August 2024 15:50:40 25 702.00 XLON 00294369268TRLO1 23 August 2024 15:50:40 59 702.00 XLON 00294369269TRLO1

