عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


8/27/2024 2:16:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,512
Lowest price per share (pence): 701.00
Highest price per share (pence): 704.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 702.7209

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 702.7209 1,512 701.00 704.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
23 August 2024 11:59:14 20 704.00 XLON 00294363341TRLO1
23 August 2024 11:59:34 470 704.00 XLON 00294363344TRLO1
23 August 2024 12:18:47 89 704.00 XLON 00294363721TRLO1
23 August 2024 12:26:51 118 703.00 XLON 00294363809TRLO1
23 August 2024 12:35:35 117 702.00 XLON 00294364060TRLO1
23 August 2024 14:25:52 20 704.00 XLON 00294366063TRLO1
23 August 2024 14:25:52 84 702.00 XLON 00294366064TRLO1
23 August 2024 14:25:52 23 702.00 XLON 00294366065TRLO1
23 August 2024 14:50:05 9 702.00 XLON 00294366575TRLO1
23 August 2024 14:50:05 107 702.00 XLON 00294366576TRLO1
23 August 2024 15:31:58 115 701.00 XLON 00294368413TRLO1
23 August 2024 15:37:51 111 701.00 XLON 00294368707TRLO1
23 August 2024 15:37:51 42 702.00 XLON 00294368708TRLO1
23 August 2024 15:37:51 103 702.00 XLON 00294368709TRLO1
23 August 2024 15:50:40 25 702.00 XLON 00294369268TRLO1
23 August 2024 15:50:40 59 702.00 XLON 00294369269TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108604110


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search