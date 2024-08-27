Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).
Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.
The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.
Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here:
From 19 August until 23 August 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,600,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 285.7127 per share.
Overview of transactions:
| Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme
| OSE
| 6,532,453
| 288.2316
| 1,882,859,454.15
| CEUX
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
| Total
| 6,532,453
| 288.2316
| 1,882,859,454.15
|
|
|
|
|
| Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)
| OSE
| 8,132,453
| 287.7360
| 2,339,999,704.15
| CEUX
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
| Total
| 8,132,453
| 287.7360
| 2,339,999,704.15
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 34,851,631 own shares, corresponding to 1.25% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 26,938,032 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the share capital).
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .
Contact details:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584
Attachment
Detailed overview of transactions
