Wildfires Cause Loss Of $182 Mn In Brazil's Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, Aug 27 (IANS) The economic loss caused by the wildfires in Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state reached up to 1 billion reals (US$182 million) within just three days, regional Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said.

In an interview with Brazil's GloboNews on Monday, the Governor said the wildfires had triggered a maximum alert in more than 50 towns, including key agricultural centres like Ribeirao Preto, where the fires have now been brought under control.

At least four cities suspended classes on Monday due to the need to clear heavy ash from the area, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Governor's interview.

"It is difficult to estimate the losses, but we estimate that they amount to 1 billion reals," said the Governor.

"What happened had a devastating effect on agribusiness, something very sad, which is why we are going to support agribusiness...to give them a hand since we know the importance of agribusiness to our economy," he added.

Affected by drought and extreme heat, some 2,316 wildfires have broken out in recent days, sparking fear and concern among residents in the state.

According to the National Institute for Space Research, that figure is almost seven times higher than the wildfires recorded in August of last year.

On Sunday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounced the fires as intentional, prompting the Federal Police to initiate an investigation into environmental crimes.