US Open: Djokovic Beats Moldovian Qualifier To Ease Into Second Round

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Novak Djokovic steamrolled through Moldovian qualifier Radu Albot in the first round of the US Open with a straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and seven minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With his 89th US Open match win, Djokovic tied Swiss great Roger Federer for the second-most wins at the event in men's history. Now 89-13 in New York, the Serboan trails only Jimmy Connors (98-17) on the US Open's all-time list.

The 37-year-old Serb will bid for win No. 90 in the second round against countryman Laslo Djere, who earned a comeback, five-set win against Jan Lennard on Monday night.

Djokovic, who returned to hard courts for the first time since Indian Wells in March, did not face much challenge against the world no 138 Albot in his return to hard courts in his first appearance since claiming the Olympic singles gold medal in Paris, where he completed his career Golden Slam.

"I wanted to kick start the tournament in the right way and I think I did. Some ups and downs which I think is normal, getting the rust off your shoulders coming off a different surface and the Olympic Games. I haven't played on hard courts for six months, so I'm still finding that groove, finding the tempo on the court," Djokovic said on ESPN.

Despite the comfortable victory, the four-time champion threw in 10 double faults, put just 47 per cent of first serves into play and made 40 unforced errors which did not trouble him on the night but can be damaging to his Grand Slam hopes as the tournament progresses.

Djokovic improved to 18-0 in first-round matches at the US Open. He has never lost before the third round in New York, exiting at that stage in his first two outings in 2005 and 2006.

The US Open is Djokovic's final chance at winning a grand slam this year as the Serbian lost against World number 1 Janik Sinner in the semi-final of the Australian Open, withdrew from his quarter-final with a knee injury at the French Open and lost the final of the Wimbledon tournament. A win at the US Open would see him move past Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles in history, both players currently possess 24 Grand Slams.

"The night sessions here are the best in the world and since the roof was added, it's got even louder. There's an incredible energy and with the new rule this year that the crowd can move around, there are lot of things happening," said Djokovic post game.