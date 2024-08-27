Russian Army Loses Another 1,280 Soldiers In Ukraine In Last Day
8/27/2024 2:15:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 27, 2024, amounted to about 610,100 people, including 1,280 people in the last day.
This is stated on the Faceboo page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,563 (+12) Russian tanks, 16,667 (+19) armored combat vehicles, 17,495 (+52) artillery systems, 1,173 (+1) MLRS, 937 (+0) air defense systems, 367 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 14,254 (+120), cruise missiles - 2,547 (+103), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,613 (+58), special equipment - 2,944 (+3).
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on August 26, 148 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front, with the enemy losing almost 200 people killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector.
