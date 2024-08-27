Global Oil Prices Decline
Oil prices have decreased in global markets,
During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the
price of brent crude oil for October 2024 export contracts
decreased by 0.15%, reaching $80.24 per barrel.
On New York's NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of WTI crude
oil for November delivery this year fell by 0.22%, dropping to
$77.25 per barrel.
