عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Global Oil Prices Decline

Global Oil Prices Decline


8/27/2024 2:14:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices have decreased in global markets, Azernews reports.

During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the price of brent crude oil for October 2024 export contracts decreased by 0.15%, reaching $80.24 per barrel.

On New York's NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of WTI crude oil for November delivery this year fell by 0.22%, dropping to $77.25 per barrel.

MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108604078


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search