Global Oil Prices Decline

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices have decreased in global markets, Azernews reports.

During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the price of oil for October 2024 export contracts decreased by 0.15%, reaching $80.24 per barrel.

On New York's NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of WTI crude oil for November delivery this year fell by 0.22%, dropping to $77.25 per barrel.