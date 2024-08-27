Dstny Appoints Kris De Schepper As Managing Director For Belgium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRUSSELS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dstny, the Belgian company that has become a European innovator and developer of cloud-based business communications solutions, appointed Kris De Schepper as the new Managing Director for Dstny Belgium on August 1st. He succeeds Joachim Lauwers who has worked at Dstny for more than 10 years, the last six of which as Managing Director. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in commercial and operational leadership, which he brings from his previous positions at Telenet and bpost, Kris is ready to further grow Dstny Belgium.



Kris De Schepper – New MD Dstny Belgium

Kris De Schepper holds a Masters in Business Engineering from the University of Antwerp and has a wealth of expertise in driving successful change and improving customer experience. In his previous position, he was Vice President Sales at bpost, where he was responsible for the SME market. There he developed and implemented a successful sales and customer-focused strategy that led to significant growth. This makes him the perfect match for the further growth of Dstny Belgium.



"I am excited to be part of the Dstny family and very much look forward to working closely with the Belgian team and realizing its ambitious growth plans," said Kris.

"With its innovative all-in Business Communications platform that brings cloud telephony to all devices, enables fixed-mobile integration and integrates seamlessly with other tools such as Microsoft Teams and CRMs, Dstny has today built a strong position as a UCaaS player. We want to further strengthen and expand this in Belgium as well. Combined with the best connectivity and security solutions, today we offer Belgian SMEs and large companies a future-proof business communication platform, which we will soon expand even further with interesting additional integration possibilities."



Daan De Wever, Group CEO Dstny: "Thanks to organic growth and targeted acquisitions of leading market players, Dstny has grown in recent years from a telecom player to a full-fledged international technology company with the ambition to become the number one provider of business cloud communications solutions in Europe. We are therefore delighted with the expertise Kris will bring to our Belgian team. We look forward to realizing our ambitions together and further growing Dstny Belgium under his leadership. At the same time, we would like to take the opportunity to thank Joachim Lauwers for his impactful contribution to the expansion of Dstny in Belgium. Kris will report to Christophe Costers, our Chief Operating Officer within the Dstny Group."

About Dstny

Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, delivered both directly to businesses and through partners and service providers. The company aims to simplify the daily lives of its more than 3.5 million users: its interactive business communication tools are delivered as-a-service and connect employees and customers through all possible communication channels (voice, video, chat, and others).

Dstny's tools are mobile-first, locally customizable, user-friendly and easy to integrate. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, as well as strong local teams, Dstny can provide the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.

Headquartered in Zaventem, Dstny has more than 1,000 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK). More information:



Contact: Christian Hed, CMO, Dstny, Email: [email protected], Tel: +46707187603

SOURCE Dstny