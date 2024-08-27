Kerala: 6 Months After Accident Lands 9-Year-Old In Coma, Probe Hits Dead End

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A car accident on the Vadakara's Chorode National Highway took the life of a grandmother and left her 9-year-old granddaughter in a coma six months ago. Despite numerous CCTV cameras in the area, the have been unable to trace the vehicle responsible for the accident. The family is now facing hardship as they continue to care for the daughter, who remains in a coma, and are yet to receive any insurance claims to support their medical expenses.

On February 17th, a speeding car struck and critically injured 9-year-old Drishana and her grandmother, 68-year-old Baby, as they crossed the road at Vadakara Chorode around 10 pm. Unfortunately, Baby succumbed to her injuries, while Drishana, a 5th-grade student, has been in a coma for six months at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, battling for her life.

The Vadakara police have been unable to locate the white car involved in the hit-and-run accident that injured Drishana and killed her grandmother, despite having CCTV footage and other surveillance evidence. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch four months ago, but no progress has been made. As a result, the family is facing financial hardship and may not receive any insurance claims if the vehicle is not traced. The police claim that they are still investigating to find the car.

