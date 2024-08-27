BREAKING: Bengaluru Police Raid Suspected Rowdies' Homes At Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura; Search For Weapons

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru have launched a major operation this morning, raiding the homes of suspected rowdies in the North-Eastern Division. The raids began at 5 a.m. and are focused on areas including Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, and Vidyaranyapuram.

The police action targets the residences of active rowdies, with officers conducting thorough searches for weapons and other illegal items. During the operation, authorities discovered a suspect named Long in one of the houses being raided.

As of now, several individuals have been detained, and the raids are ongoing. The police continue to investigate and arrest those involved, aiming to curb criminal activities in these neighbourhoods.