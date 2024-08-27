La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's Late Strike Helps Villareal Beat Celta Vigo In A Seven-Goal Thriller

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dani Parejo scored in the 10th minute of injury time to help Villarreal get the better of Celta Vigo 4-3 in a La fixture at El Madrigal on Monday night (August 26). The victory helped Marcelino Garcia Toral's side to move to the summit of the Spanish top flight standings, having collected seven points from their first three games.



Celta Vigo took the lead inside the opening 11 minutes , when Villarreal defender Sergi Cardona made a goal-line save to deny Alfonso Gonzalez but the rebound fell to Borja Iglesias who put the ball into the back of the net with a first-time left-footed effort. In response, Alex Baena played a nice little one-two with Gerard Moreno and went through on goal but the visiting goalkeeper Ivan Villar quickly came off his line to make a brilliant save.



Villarreal made the core 1-1 in the 25th-minute when Cardona slammed home a corner that was nodded across the goal by Moreno at the near post.

However, Los Celeste restored their lead just five minutes later courtesy of a stunning free-kick by Oscar Minqueza. The 25-year-old Spaniard beat Villarreal-goalkeeper Diego Conde with a powerful low strike from 30 yards out.



Gonzalez nearly doubled the lead for the visitors, but thanks to Raul Albiol, who made a goal-line block. Three minutes into the first-half injury time, Baena's overhead ball found the run of Yeremy Pino, but the 21-year-old's header hit the bottom of the post and went out.



Villarreal netted their second equaliser of the night on the hour mark thanks to substitute Thierno Barry, who headed home from left-back Cardona' cross. Three minutes later, the Yellow Submarine took the lead for the first time in the match when Jailson scored an own goal after Nicolas Pepe's fine run down the right flank.



Ten minutes from time, Celta defender Carl Starfelt climbed the highest to head home from from Mingueza's cross. Both sides pushed for the winner and Celta hit the post before Villarreal were denied by the VAR for off side.



Late in the injury time, Hugo Alvarez brought down Barry inside the box and after VAR intervention, the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts.

Though Ivan Villar denied Parejo from the spot, the Spaniard slotted home from the rebound to seal the win for Toral's side.



