"Truth Will Prevail": Minu Muneer To Take Legal Action Against Mukesh, Jayasurya, Others For Sexual Misconduct

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: After making shocking sexual allegations against top actors in Malayalam industry, Minu Muneer has stated that she will take action against all those who harassed her, including actors Mukesh and Jayasurya, and others. The investigation team has spoken to her on the phone and requested more time to take a detailed statement.

Minu mentioned that the accused not denying the allegations proves that her statements are true. She has already filed a complaint and expressed confidence in the legal system, encouraged by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's words supporting women to come forward and file complaints if they were assaulted.

Minu alleged that Jayasurya misbehaved with her on the set of the movie "De Ingottu Nokkiye", where he unexpectedly hugged her from behind and then physically harassed her. Mukesh allegedly harassed her at a hotel during the filming of "Calendar". When she resisted, Mukesh interfered to reject her application for membership in AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Apart from them, actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu allegedly made sexually suggestive comments.

Minu revealed the incident involving Maniyanpilla Raju to actress Gayathri Varsha, who was with her at the time. Gayathri confirmed that Minu had shared this with her.

After her revelations, Minu received several missed calls from unknown numbers, which she ignored. However, she remains firm in her stance, saying, "There's no chance of pressure. I posted on Facebook so that everyone would know about the assault. The media will now enquire about the case. I want justice. In the end, truth will prevail. How long can the truth be hidden? Neither Mukesh nor Jayasurya can come before me and say they didn't do it. I'm standing firm because what I said is the truth. I don't care what people say. Justice must be obtained from the court".

Minu will be filing complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, two production controllers, and Lawyers Congress leader Chandrasekharan.

