Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pakistan
8/27/2024 1:06:46 AM
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) strongly
condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan that resulted in the
death of at least 50 people.
Azernews reports that the Foreign Ministry has shared about this
on X.
"We are shocked by the news of the death of dozens of people as
a result of the terrorist act committed in the Balochistan province
of Pakistan, we strongly condemn all forms and manifestations of
terrorism and offer our sincere condolences to the families of the
victims. Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly Islamic
Republic of Pakistan."
It should be noted that at least 51 people died as a result of
an attack by militants on passenger buses in the Balochistan
province of Pakistan.
