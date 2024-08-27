عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pakistan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pakistan


8/27/2024 1:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan that resulted in the death of at least 50 people.

Azernews reports that the Foreign Ministry has shared about this on X.

"We are shocked by the news of the death of dozens of people as a result of the terrorist act committed in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, we strongly condemn all forms and manifestations of terrorism and offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

It should be noted that at least 51 people died as a result of an attack by militants on passenger buses in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108603954


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search