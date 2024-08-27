Azerbaijani Manat Shows Potential: Big Mac Index Highlights Future Strength

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The esteemed magazine "The Economist" has released its latest
"Big Mac" Index, revealing that as of July this year, the
Azerbaijani manat is undervalued by 36.4% against the US dollar.
This substantial discrepancy suggests that the current exchange
rate of the manat is significantly below its intrinsic value.
According to the index, six months ago, the manat was
undervalued by 38.6% at the beginning of 2024. This current
indicator suggests that the manat is slightly weaker now compared
to earlier in the year.
In his comment to Azernews , economist Khalid
Karimli explained that the Big Mac index reflects purchasing power
rather than exchange rate changes. He noted that while the index
indicates differences in purchasing power, it does not directly
measure currency depreciation or appreciation. For instance, the
price of a Big Mac in the US is around $5.71, while in Azerbaijan
it costs approximately 9.7 manats, suggesting a disparity in
purchasing power.
The index also shows that the same product can vary in price
between different regions within a country. The Big Mac index is
more about the cost of living and purchasing power rather than
direct exchange rate measurements.
In January, the "Big Mac" index indicated that a Big Mac cost
5.95 manats in Azerbaijan and 5.69 dollars in the United States,
which implied an expected exchange rate of 1.05 USD/AZN. The actual
exchange rate at that time was 1.70, reflecting a 38.6%
depreciation of the Azerbaijani manat.
By July, the price of a Big Mac had risen to 6.15 manats in
Azerbaijan while remaining at 5.69 dollars in the US. This resulted
in an expected exchange rate of 1.08 USD/AZN, showing a 36.4%
undervaluation compared to the real exchange rate of 1.70
manats.
To understand the "Big Mac" index, it's important to know its
origins and functionality. Introduced by "The Economist" in 1986,
the index uses the price of a Big Mac in various countries to
compare currencies and gauge their relative value. This comparison
helps determine if a currency is overvalued or undervalued based on
purchasing power parity.
With McDonald's operating over 30,000 restaurants across 112
countries, the Big Mac serves as a universal product for this
comparison. The cost of a Big Mac varies due to factors such as
rent, ingredient costs, and labor, which differ from country to
country. The index helps to assess whether the current currency
value is "fair" by comparing the price of a Big Mac in the US to
that in other countries.
Finally, it's important to note that the US dollar has become a
safe haven for investors starting in 2022, amidst high inflation
and geopolitical tensions. The US Federal Reserve raised interest
rates significantly to combat inflation. Currently, the dollar is
weakening against most currencies due to anticipated rate cuts by
the Fed. The manat, being pegged to the dollar, fluctuates in
accordance with changes in the US dollar. The index also highlights
the Taiwan dollar as significantly undervalued and the Swedish
krona as overvalued compared to their real values.
The "Big Mac" index highlights that the Azerbaijani manat is
currently undervalued by 36.4% against the US dollar. While this
suggests that the manat's nominal exchange rate is lower than its
purchasing power parity, it also presents a potential opportunity
for future growth. The undervaluation indicates that there is room
for the manat to strengthen as economic conditions improve and as
Azerbaijan continues to enhance its economic fundamentals.
This undervaluation can be seen as a sign of future potential,
reflecting that the manat may be positioned for appreciation as
market conditions stabilize and improve. Additionally, Azerbaijan's
strategic economic policies and ongoing investments in various
sectors are likely to contribute positively to the strengthening of
the manat. The country's rich natural resources, growing economic
diversification, and active engagement in international trade are
all factors that can support the manat's value in the long run.
Therefore, while the current index reflects a temporary
undervaluation, it also suggests a promising outlook for the
Azerbaijani manat. As Azerbaijan continues to build on its economic
strengths and enhance its market position, the manat is expected to
align more closely with its real value, offering an optimistic
perspective for future currency stability and growth.
