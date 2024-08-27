Russians Attack Educational Institution In Kherson Region With Drones, Fire Breaks Out
8/27/2024 1:06:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with kamikaze drones, hitting the building of a local educational institution.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook .
As a result of an enemy hit, a fire broke out in the school.
According to the regional military administration, there were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported , a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
