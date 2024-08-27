Russians Attack Educational Institution In Kherson Region With Drones, Fire Breaks Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with kamikaze drones, hitting the building of a local educational institution.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on .

As a result of an enemy hit, a fire broke out in the school.

According to the regional military administration, there were no casualties.

Man in Russian drone attack indies in hospital

As Ukrinform reported , a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration