Russians Attack Educational Institution In Kherson Region With Drones, Fire Breaks Out

8/27/2024 1:06:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with kamikaze drones, hitting the building of a local educational institution.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook .

As a result of an enemy hit, a fire broke out in the school.

According to the regional military administration, there were no casualties.

Read also: Man injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson dies in hospital

As Ukrinform reported , a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration

UkrinForm

