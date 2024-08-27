Webrezpro And Roompricegenie Integration Maximizes Hotel Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WebRezPro Property Management System

Direct connection automates pricing updates, saving hoteliers time while boosting revenue and competitive advantage.

- Ari Andricopoulos, CEO of RoomPriceGenieCALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WebRezPro cloud-based property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators is pleased to announce an integration partnership with RoomPriceGenie, an award-winning revenue management system. The joint solution provides hoteliers with advanced insights and real-time rate updates to drive efficiency, bookings, and profit.In a competitive market, dynamic pricing is key to success, yet manual rate setting demands significant time and a deep understanding of market trends, competitor behavior, and property-specific demand. RoomPriceGenie's intuitive pricing software streamlines this process by automatically analyzing market and property data multiple times a day to calculate optimal room rates, up to 18 months in advance. Designed for independent hotels and groups, B&Bs, inns, and apartment rentals, RoomPriceGenie empowers operators to compete with major brands, increasing property revenue by 22 percent and saving 10 hours of manual work a week on average.The integration with WebRezPro enables seamless communication between the two systems, enhancing forecasting accuracy and automating rate updates in the PMS and across all connected distribution channels."We're excited to partner with WebRezPro to bring powerful, automated pricing solutions to even more independent hotels. This partnership combines the strengths of both platforms, giving properties a seamless experience where dynamic pricing integrates directly with their property management system. Together, we're enabling hoteliers to unlock more revenue potential with minimal effort, making advanced revenue management truly accessible to everyone," said Ari Andricopoulos, CEO of RoomPriceGenie.Through the two-way connection, WebRezPro provides RoomPriceGenie with daily rate and inventory updates, and RoomPriceGenie analyzes this data along with local market trends and competitor pricing to determine optimal rates. Pricing updates are automatically sent from RoomPriceGenie to WebRezPro, ensuring the property's best rates are always up-to-date and available.Key features and benefits of the integration include:.Accurate pricing recommendations: The automated data feed minimizes errors and ensures rate calculations are based on the latest information..Up-to-date pricing across channels: Recommended pricing is automatically updated in WebRezPro and all connected distribution channels so that guests always see the right prices..Streamlined operations: The integrated solution enhances operational efficiency by eliminating the need to manually duplicate data across systems..Competitive advantage: Data automation enables hoteliers to quickly adapt to demand fluctuations, capturing revenue opportunities ahead of competitors."RoomPriceGenie takes the legwork out of determining the best room pricing, saving hoteliers valuable time and ensuring they maximize revenue potential," commented Frank Verhagen, President and Founder of WebRezPro. "With the combined power of WebRezPro and RoomPriceGenie, our clients can save even more time and gain a significant competitive edge."WebRezPro clients interested in unlocking smart, automated pricing can contact their WebRezPro account executive for more information about this integration.About RoomPriceGenieRoomPriceGenie is the easiest way to ensure your rooms are priced right, every night. Purpose-built for the independent hotelier, RoomPriceGenie is fast to implement, intuitive to use, simple to understand and completely transparent. Choose to be hands-off, letting the platform act as an always-on pricing manager, or, jump in and control your price manually. Either way, RoomPriceGenie saves you time on adjusting your rates based on market trends and your property's performance. You can be confident your prices are always optimized to maximize revenue. In an uncertain world, it's revenue you can count on. For more information, visit roompricegenie .About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 45 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro .

Mike Berezowski

World Web Technologies Inc.

+1 800-221-3429

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.