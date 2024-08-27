Athabasca Basin Uranium Miner Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF) Makes Top Volume Leader On TSX

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for FISSION URANIUM CORP. (TSX: FCU ) (OTCQX: FCUUF), an award-winning Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region.

The stock is trading at 0.9700, down 0.0200, off 2.0202% on over 4.5 Million shares.

Fission announced the postponement of the special meeting (the "Meeting") of Fission's and optionholders (collectively, "Securityholders") in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin"). The Meeting will reconvene on September 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time).

Based on a preliminary assessment of votes received by Fission's proxy solicitor, the majority of votes cast to date support the Arrangement, which is still less than the 66 2/3% required to approve the Arrangement. Nearly half the votes remain outstanding and the postponement of the Meeting is intended to provide additional time for all Securityholders to have the opportunity to make their voices heard.

