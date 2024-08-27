Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 27: Check New Prices Of 10Gm Gold Here
8/27/2024 12:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 27th of August 2024.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 27
22 carat - Rs 6,810/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,151/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,810(Today)
Rs 6,805(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,480(Today)
Rs 54,440(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 68,100(Today)
Rs 68,050(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,151(Today)
Rs 7,145(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 57,208(Today)
Rs 57,160(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,510(Today)
Rs 71,450(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 25, 2024 - Rs 6,805/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 25, 2024 - Rs 7,145/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 24, 2024 - Rs 6,805/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 24, 2024 - Rs 7,145/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 23, 2024 - Rs 6,770/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 23, 2024 - Rs 7,109/gm
