Veteran Tamil Actor Bijili Ramesh Dies After Prolonged Illness; Tributes Pour In

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollywood on Tuesday (August 27) morning was met with the sad news of Bijili Ramesh's passing. Renowned for his deep admiration of superstar Rajinikanth, Bijili Ramesh carved out a niche for himself in Tamil cinema. His death has sent shockwaves through the community, with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Bijili Ramesh first gained public attention after an interview with a popular YouTube channel, which led to opportunities in the film industry. His talent was soon recognized, and he made his debut in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he appeared in notable films such as Hip Hop Adhi's Natpe Thunai, Amala Paul's Aadai, Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, and Jayam Ravi's Comali, among others.

In 2018, he was featured in a special promotional song for Nayanthara and director Nelson Dilipkumar's Kolamaavu Kokila, further solidifying his place in the industry.

Ramesh was also a popular participant on Vijay Television's cooking-based reality show, Cooku With Comali, where his comedic talent and charisma won him even more fans.

A self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan, Bijili Ramesh often portrayed comedic roles throughout his career. However, in recent months, he had been bedridden due to a prolonged illness. In interviews, he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcoholism, advising others to avoid the same pitfalls and take better care of their health.

Bijili Ramesh passed away in Chennai, where he had been receiving treatment. As news of his death spread, heartfelt tributes and condolences poured in from across the film industry and beyond, reflecting the impact he had on those who knew and admired him.