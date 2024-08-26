National Crude Oil Production Falls To 43,988 Barrels In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's oil production declined significantly in 2023, falling to 43,988 barrels from 94,675 barrels in 2022, according to the of and Mineral Resources' annual report.

Despite the drop in oil production, Jordan's natural production increased, reaching 6.13 billion cubic feet (bcf) in 2023, compared with 5.38 bcf in 2022.

The report also revealed the Kingdom's consumption of products in 2023, including 497,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 1,320 tonnes of gasoline, 265 tonnes of jet fuel, 98 tonnes of kerosene, 1,495 tonnes of diesel, 174 tonnes of fuel oil and 124 tonnes of asphalt.

Highlighting electricity consumption by sector, the report noted that residential and public buildings accounted for 46 per cent of consumption, followed by the industrial sector at 22 per cent, commercial buildings and hotels at 17 per cent, agriculture and water pumping at 13 per cent, and street lighting at 2per cent.

On the import side, Jordan imported 1,776,000 tonnes of crude oil, 474,000 tonnes of LPG, 1,002,000 tonnes of diesel, 893,000 tonnes of gasoline, 41,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 22,000 tonnes of kerosene in 2023.

The maximum electrical load for 2023 was recorded at 4,240 MW, with total electricity generation reaching 24,182 GWh.