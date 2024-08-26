(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership offers new solutions in autonomous driving, mitigating recent truck driver shortages and logistics issues in Japan

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. , a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, and Isuzu Motors Ltd., a Japan-based of commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Isuzu Motors Ltd.'s plan to develop and offer autonomous trucking solutions. The partnership will usher in strong economic and social impacts by optimizing commercial logistics, directly addressing recent concerns surrounding critical driver shortages.

Continue Reading

Applied Intuition and Isuzu Motors Ltd. Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop Autonomous Commercial Trucks

Applied Intuition and Isuzu Motors Ltd. Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop Autonomous Commercial Trucks

Post this





Truck driver overwork is a major public health issue in Japan - nearly 84% of drivers face related health problems. Recent studies showed truck drivers accounted for 34.3% of overwork-related deaths. In response, the Japanese government revised its Labor Standards Law, capping annual work hours at 3,300 hours, including breaks. This has raised concerns about driver shortages in an industry already anticipating a 36% decline in drivers by 2030. Known as "The 2024 Problem," it threatens to disrupt supply chains and challenge Japan's reputation for excellent service.

The partnership will expand logistics solutions and mitigate driver shortages by introducing advanced autonomous driving technology in Japan. In April 2024, Isuzu Motors Ltd. announced its mid-term management plan called "ISUZU Transformation - Growth to 2030 (IX)," with a goal of establishing automated driving solutions as a new business pillar. Applied Intuition's technology is designed and developed with its customers' needs in mind, enabling automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build safe and intelligent autonomous systems, ensuring they have the necessary solutions for accelerated autonomy development, validation, and deployment.

"Applied Intuition is in the business of enabling our OEM customers to deploy next-generation technology in their vehicles. In this case, we're advancing commercial trucking autonomy with Isuzu," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "What's different about Applied Intuition versus other companies in our ecosystem is we don't succeed if our customers don't succeed. Because of that, we look forward to helping one of the largest truck OEMs in the world simultaneously address needs in commercial trucking and develop in-house capabilities."

"Working with Applied Intuition will greatly advance autonomous driving technology development and provide a strong foundation for Isuzu's plan to launch an autonomous trucking business," said Shinsuke Minami, representative director, president and COO of Isuzu Motors Ltd. "This strategic partnership will serve as a strong driving force for our goal to create and offer solutions to challenges faced by our customers and society as a whole."

To meet executives from Isuzu Motors Ltd. and other global OEMs, register for Applied Intuition's vehicle software and artificial intelligence conference, Intersect, at appliedintuition/intersect .

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is a Tier 1 vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the AI-powered ADAS/AD toolchain, vehicle platform and an autonomy stack to help customers shorten time to market, build high-quality systems and create next-generation consumer experiences. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Mich., Washington, D.C., Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.

About Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Isuzu is a leading global automobile company, based in Yokohama, Japan and is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sale and service of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, diesel and natural gas engines, parts and components. Isuzu products are sold in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. Its Japan's No.1 light-duty truck brand ELF holds top shares in many countries and is acclaimed as the global standard in light-duty trucks. D-MAX pick-up truck has been manufactured and exported to approximately 100 countries from its production base in Thailand. More information can be found at .

SOURCE Applied Intuition