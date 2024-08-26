Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Partners With Multiple Sheriff Agencies Across West Virginia To Deploy Cutting-Edge Pureone Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, is announcing that it has secured new electronic monitoring contracts with multiple Sheriff agencies across West Virginia. These contracts leverage SuperCom's innovative PureOne suite to provide robust monitoring solutions in rural areas. According to the announcement, the contracts are already generating recurring revenue, solidifying SuperCom's footprint in the U.S. market, particularly in rural regions where robust and reliable monitoring solutions are crucial.

“We are excited to partner with Sheriff agencies across West Virginia to bring our cutting-edge PureOne technology to their communities. These contracts highlight our dedication to innovation and our ability to meet the diverse needs of law enforcement agencies, especially in challenging environments,” said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

To view the full press release, visit



About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN