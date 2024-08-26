Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reports Q2, H1 Earnings Growth, Record Profit
Date
8/26/2024 11:18:51 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Electronic monitoring solutions company SuperCom Ltd. provides a suite of products and services to justice system officials worldwide, promoting public safety through the secure tracking of individuals who require supervision
SuperCom's PureSecurity technology has the ability to serve a wide variety of tracking purposes but is specifically targeting electronic monitoring of offenders, including domestic violence cases, drug rehabilitation services, and probation orders
The company recently reported its second quarter and first half financial results, noting growth across multiple metrics, including record profits following a 65.2 percent surge in gross profit and 20.4 percent growth in gross profit margin
SuperCom's EBITDA grew by 83 percent in the quarter, and by 182 percent for the first half of the year
Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology innovator
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)
is celebrating impressive developments in 2024, reporting“substantial improvements” in its gross profit, operating income, and net income as it secures new orders and contracts from government and judicial system clients.
SuperCom's technology development and deployment are strategically focused on providing EM tools for tracking offenders supervised by nations' crime prevention and rehabilitation infrastructures. The company also provides solutions for a variety of e-government identification services, but its...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN26082024000224011066ID1108603660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.