Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Validates Technology's Superiority, Moving Closer To A Share In The Global Diabetes Treatment Market
Date
8/26/2024 11:18:51 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just reported positive results from its applied research program conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”)
The study's objective was to examine the molecular properties of semaglutide, processed with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, comparing it to Rybelsus(R), the commercially available alternative
Lexaria's DehydraTECH demonstrated that semaglutide can be efficiently released in a simulated gastric fluid environment, without the use of salcaprozate sodium (“SNAC”) ingredient chemistry
This milestone moves the company closer to the diabetes treatment market, projected to hit $153.98 billion in value by 2032
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just released findings from its applied research program that sought to evaluate the mode of action facets of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology and the glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drug, semaglutide. The program was conducted in conjunction with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”), with the management terming the findings as“positive” ( ).
This marks a significant milestone for Lexaria, mainly since it builds upon its growing dataset around DehydraTECH amenability to GLP-1 formulation and oral delivery performance. In addition, it demonstrates DehydraTECH's versatility and superiority, notably since the study achieved the desired...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at
About TinyGems
TinyGems
is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TinyGems
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TinyGems is powered by
IBN
MENAFN26082024000224011066ID1108603659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.