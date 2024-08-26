Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Validates Technology's Superiority, Moving Closer To A Share In The Global Diabetes Treatment Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just reported positive results from its applied research program conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”)

The study's objective was to examine the molecular properties of semaglutide, processed with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, comparing it to Rybelsus(R), the commercially available alternative

Lexaria's DehydraTECH demonstrated that semaglutide can be efficiently released in a simulated gastric fluid environment, without the use of salcaprozate sodium (“SNAC”) ingredient chemistry This milestone moves the company closer to the diabetes treatment market, projected to hit $153.98 billion in value by 2032

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just released findings from its applied research program that sought to evaluate the mode of action facets of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology and the glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drug, semaglutide. The program was conducted in conjunction with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”), with the management terming the findings as“positive” ( ).

This marks a significant milestone for Lexaria, mainly since it builds upon its growing dataset around DehydraTECH amenability to GLP-1 formulation and oral delivery performance. In addition, it demonstrates DehydraTECH's versatility and superiority, notably since the study achieved the desired...

