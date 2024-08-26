Miningnewsbreaks Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) Closes On $286K Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Advanced Exploration (CSE: AUEX)(OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, has closed on its previously announced nonbrokered private placement. The placement was comprised of the issuance of 8,200,000 flow-through units at $0.025 per unit and 3,260,000 common share nonflow-through units , also at $0.025 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $286,500.

According to the announcement, the company anticipates using the funds from the offering for exploration on its Buck Lake Property, a copper-zinc project. Located approximately 62 linear kilometers northeast of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, the Buck Lake Property includes 180 single-cell mining claims that cover 3,886 hectares located in Lunkie and Gapp Townships.

The company noted that Radovan Danilovsky, a board member and involved in company management, has participated in the financing, as has John Ross Quigley, who became an insider of the company through participation in the financing.

To view the full press release, visit

About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine. Rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology. Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire. The company is involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects, with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time but which it believes have economic value at today's prices. Advanced Gold Exploration funds the reworking of historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports as well as document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that all involved can advance in the shortest possible time frame. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AURIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN