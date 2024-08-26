عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K

Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K


8/26/2024 10:26:15 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 27th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k


Kolkata <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=Gold&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">Gold</a> Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 27 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,865 and ₹7,208 for 24 carat


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

1 gram - ₹6,865
₹6,865 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,920 ₹ 54,920 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,650 ₹68,650 (yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

1 gram - ₹7,208
₹7,208 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,664
₹ 57,664 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 72,080
₹ 72,080 (Yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was
₹ 57,664


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 25 was ₹57,664


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 27: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 24 was ₹57,664

MENAFN26082024007385015968ID1108603615


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search