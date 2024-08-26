'Abuse Became Unbearable': Malayalam Actor Rajnith, Baburaj, Others Face Fresh Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Artists

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The situation surrounding the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam has become increasingly serious.

A case was filed against the well-known filmmaker Ranjith after a Bengali lodged a formal complaint with the Kochi City Commissioner on Monday.

This has led several female actors to come forward with their own troubling experiences of mistreatment by male colleagues. The report has evidently catalyzed a significant shift in addressing these issues within the industry, PTI reported.

The complaint against filmmaker Ranjith alleges that he inappropriately touched the Bengali actress with sexual intent after inviting her to participate in the film Paleri Manikyam in 2009. This led to the registration of a case under IPC Section 354, which pertains to assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty, according to Kochi Police Commissioner S. Syamsundar.

In addition to Ranjith's case, actress Minu Muneer has come forward with serious allegations of sexual abuse against several notable figures in the Malayalam film industry, including prominent actors M. Mukesh (who is also an MLA), Jayasurya, and Maniyanpilla Raju, as well as small-time actor Idavela Babu, who holds a significant position in the actors' association.

On Monday, a prominent actress from the 1990s added to the mounting allegations by coming forward with claims of past misconduct against a well-known filmmaker.

In a Facebook post, Minu Muneer said,“I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of 1 Mukesh 2 Maniyan Pilla Raju, 3 Idavela Babu, 4 Jayasoorya (Jayasurya), 5 adv Chandrasekaran, 6 production controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry.”

“In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable,” the actress, who signed as Minu Kurian in her Facebook post, alleged.

With the exception of Maniyanpilla Raju, none of the actors have reacted. On the same day, a junior artist accused actor Baburaj, known for villain roles, of sexual assault.

Rejecting the allegations, Baburaj, an office bearer in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), claimed it was an attempt by vested interests in the film industry to prevent him from becoming A.M.M.A general secretary, replacing Siddique, who resigned on Sunday amid similar charges.

Meanwhile, the serious and elaborate revelations of sexual harassment charges against two-time CPI(M) legislator M Mukesh brought embarrassment to the state government.

Though the opposition parties have accused the Left government of protecting the predators, its leaders put up a defence, saying a special investigation team has been formed to probe the allegations.

Yet, the continuing charges against Mukesh, who represents Kollam constituency in the assembly, have put the CPI (M)-led government under pressure. A harassment allegation levelled by a woman against Mukesh years ago also resurfaced on Sunday.

Hours after Minu Muneer's allegations against Mukesh on Monday, workers from Yuva Morcha and Mahila Congress organised separate marches towards his residence in Kollam, demanding that a case be registered against him and that he resign as a legislator.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said he expects that, like Ranjith and Siddique, Mukesh will also step down. Reacting to the revelations against Mukesh, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu said any accusation against any person should be examined on factual grounds.

"The wrongdoers should be punished. Innocent people should not be penalised," she told the media here. Eminent writer Sara Joseph and Kerala Chalachitra Academy Vice-Chairman Premkumar raised objections against the reported inclusion of Mukesh in the film policy committee of the upcoming cinema conclave of the state government.

"The inclusion of Mukesh on the panel is ridiculous. He should resign as MLA if he has any self pride," Joseph said.

Mukesh has claimed he is being deliberately targeted by vested interests as he is a CPI(M) MLA. The female actor who accused him has also levelled sexual abuse allegations against three other prominent Malayalam actors.

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has called for an overall investigation. "Some people will try to capitalise on the situation," he opined.“Among those accused, there will be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is necessary.”

Meanwhile, leading actor Prithviraj has called for corrective actions from A.M.M.A and a comprehensive investigation into the various allegations. It came a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and A.M.M.A respectively, following sexual abuse allegations against them.





(With inputs from PTI)