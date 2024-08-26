Kolkata Braces For 'Nabanna Abhijan' Rally Over Doctor's Rape Case: 6,000+ Police Deployed, Section 163 Imposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chatra Samaj, a newly-formed students' organisation, has organised a march to the state secretariat, known as the 'Nabanna Abhijan ,' to demand justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital . In addition to seeking justice for the victim, the group has also called for the resignation of Chief Mamata Banerjee , holding her accountable for what they view as the government's failure to protect citizens and ensure justice.

1. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Kolkata police have labeled the proposed 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally as "illegal," describing it as an attempt to provoke widespread unrest in the state.

2. Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar, stated that the application by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' to hold the rally was rejected due to the group's failure to seek formal permission and provide adequate details. "They had announced through social media and the press that they will be undertaking a program called Nabanno Abhiyaan on 27th August, but they did not seek permission, which is a mandatory requirement as far as the High Court directives," he said as quoted by ANI.

3. In light of the potential disruption to normal life due to the protest march, several educational institutions have opted to either conduct online classes today or declare a holiday, as reported by PTI.

4. While speaking to reporters at Nabanna, ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma disclosed that the police have obtained reliable intelligence indicating that miscreants may try to infiltrate the protestors with the intention of provoking widespread violence and disorder during the rally. In response, the government has already enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS around Nabanna, restricting the gathering of five or more people, PTI has reported.

5. Over 6,000 police officers will be assigned to ensure law and order, with 19 locations designated for barricades, according to a senior official speaking to NDTV. Additionally, approximately 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will be stationed at different points.