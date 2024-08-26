St Lucia Issues Public Advisory On Prohibited Activities Near Airports

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Almost all flights departing from George F. L. Charles Airport, as well as some arriving flights, pass directly over the Choc Cemetery. Kite flying and the release of balloons or other objects into the airspace near airports poses serious risks. Wind direction is unpredictable, and these objects can into the path of an aircraft, potentially causing severe disruptions or accidents, the ministry of external affairs, international trade, civil aviation, and diaspora affairs, announced in an alert issued on August 26, 2024.

“The significant safety hazards posed by certain activities near the George F. L. Charles Airport in Castries and Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort,“ has come to our attention that helium-filled balloons, toy balloons, and even doves are being released during burial ceremonies at the Choc Cemetery, located near George F. L. Charles Airport. Additionally, activities such as kite flying and the release of sky lanterns are also being observed in proximity to both airports.”

The ministry of external affairs with responsibility for civil aviation, warned:

“If a helium-filled balloon, especially one with metallic components, is ingested into an aircraft engine, it could lead to engine failure. Similarly, larger kites that come into contact with an aircraft could interfere with critical components, leading to loss of control and endangering both passengers and crew. Birds, such as doves, can also be ingested into aircraft engines or cause damage to fuselage components, including windshields and nose cones, potentially compromising the safety of the flight and that of persons on board.”

“We remind the public that such activities are strictly prohibited near airports. We urge everyone to immediately cease these practices to ensure aviation safety,” the government public advisory said.

