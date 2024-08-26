Charity Mixer Brings Local Nonprofits Together

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On Saturday, June 29th 2024 the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted local nonprofit organizations for a“Summertime Charity Mixer,” in order to and find ways to help each other.



A longtime member of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching people the skill of public speaking, gave a to the guests to provide them various tips and tricks. Afterwards, networking games were played and each of the guests met and learned about each other's missions.



Guests commented on the fact that making friends in the nonprofit community is valuable to their purpose as it gives them new ideas, support and wisdom from like-minded groups. Stella Pavlides, the president and founder of two local charities, commented on the struggles she faces as a nonprofit,“I started my first charity in 1995, and the other in 2018. Throughout these years, I've never had such a hard time keeping operations going as I do today. All nonprofits need help – not just mine.”



Today, many Florida nonprofit organizations serve more of the population than in 2019, however overall funding and staffing are not keeping up with the increase in services needed.



“Nonprofit organizations are vital to our communities,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the CCV Center.“We as the aforementioned community need to support and back up these volunteer groups. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, 'A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.'”



If you'd like to see how you can help our local nonprofits, please contact Tracy at (727) 316-5309 or ....





About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. For more information about the Center, please email ....

