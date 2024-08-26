AXT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating AXT, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against AXT on May 6, 2024 with a Class Period from March 24, 2021 to April 3, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AXT have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AXT, Inc. overstated its property holdings; (2) the Company did not disclose that the attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT, Inc. routinely engaged in environmental violations and unsafe business practices; (4) AXT's production declined in 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of AXT, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

