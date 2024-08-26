(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR), and American Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)

Class Period: March 7, 2024 - May 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2024

On May 9, 2024, MacroGenics announced in a press release that a total of five fatal outcomes had occurred in its TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. On this news, the price of MacroGenics shares declined by $11.36 per share, or approximately 77.4%, from $14.67 per share on May 9, 2024 to close at $3.31 on May 10, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made material misrepresentations by providing overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

Class Period: November 29, 2023 - July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2024

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity company that provides software that helps prevent data breaches. According to the complaint, CrowdStrike's main product is the Falcon software platform, which purportedly uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to detect, prevent, and respond to security breach threats.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (ii) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of CrowdStrike's customers; and (iii) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 19, 2024, news broke that a flawed Falcon content update caused major worldwide technology outages for millions of devices running Microsoft Windows. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 11%, according to the complaint.

Then, on July 22, 2024, the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that Congress called on CrowdStrike CEO, defendant George Kurtz, to testify regarding the crisis and CrowdStrike's stock rating was downgraded by analysts such as Guggenheim and BTIG. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from CrowdStrike following the software outage, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell nearly 10%, according to the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)

Class Period: April 26, 2023 - February 22, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2024

According to the complaint, during the class period, Defendants created the false and/or materially misleading impression that Vicor had secured a significant deal for its H100 product that, according to analysts, was Nvidia Corporation. These statements proved incorrect when first, on October 24, 2023, Vicor conspicuously failed to discuss the deal and then later, on February 22, 2024, when the Company issued a press release announcing its end of year earnings and flagged a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. From an intra-class period high of nearly $100/share, Vicor's stock price has fallen approximately 60%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 - May 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2024

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced that its Chief Commercial Officer was departing. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it was lowering its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, the Company's CEO stated that the Company's“expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April,” and that the revision“is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment.”

On this news, American Airlines' stock price fell $1.82, or 13.5%, to close at $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's reports of growth relied far too heavily on inflated demand assumptions allegedly stemming from the implemented changes to their sale and distribution strategy which had downsized the Company's sales and distribution channels to redirect consumers solely to their online platform; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

