SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Draftkings Inc. - DKNG

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG ).

The investigation concerns whether DraftKings and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On August 1, 2024, DraftKings issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, DraftKings reported revenue of $1.1 billion, missing consensus estimates by $20 million. The press release also stated that "DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of between $340 million and $420 million compared to its prior fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $460 million and $540 million, which the Company previously announced on May 2, 2024."



On this news, DraftKing's stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 9.78%, to close at $21.02 per share on August 2, 2024.

