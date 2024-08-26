Kidney Dialysis Market To Reach $149.7 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising prevalence of chronic kidney (CKD), growing geriatric population, and rise in awareness and early diagnosis are the major factors which drive the global growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Kidney Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Product and Service (Equipment, Consumables and Services), and End User (In-Center Dialysis and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the kidney dialysis market was valued at $79.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $149.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and increasing awareness and early diagnosis are the major factors that drive the growth of the kidney dialysis market growth. However, high cost and limited access to dialysis services hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing economies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global kidney dialysis market.

Recent Developments in Kidney Dialysis Market Worldwide

In April 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded 510 (k) clearance to the Versi PD Cycler System, a next generation portable automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) system from Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) . VersiPD is the lightest, smallest, and quietest dialysis cycler in the United States.

In July 2022, Baxter International Inc., a global innovator in renal care, and Ayogo Health Inc., a behavioral science-based digital health company, announced the expansion of their partnership to support the needs of patients with kidney disease through digital health solutions. Ayogo is combining LifePlan-its unique behavior-based digital platform-with Baxter's expertise in renal care to build mobile apps and digital solutions that bring personalized, relevant and timely support to patients with kidney failure.

In March 2022, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced that it has acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH, a company that prepares dialysis concentrates. With this acquisition, Intermedt's product portfolio was permanently integrated into B.Braun's comprehensive range of products and services for dialysis therapy.

In June 2023, Rockwell Medical, Inc, a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, announced that the Company entered into a three-year co-promotion services agreement with B. Braun Medical Inc. ("B. Braun"), a leader in renal therapies including innovative, high-quality products for hemodialysis.

Segment Highlights

High efficacy and reliability of hemodialysis treatments drive the segment growth.

Hemodialysis is more preferred compared to peritoneal dialysis due to several factors. It typically provides more efficient and effective waste removal and fluid management, which can result in better clinical outcomes for many patients. Hemodialysis is usually performed under professional supervision in a clinical setting, ensuring safety and immediate access to medical care if complications arise. Additionally, it requires less patient involvement in the daily management of the treatment, making it more suitable for those unable or unwilling to handle the complexities of peritoneal dialysis.

Wide adoption of the kidney dialysis services.

In addition, the wider adoption of kidney dialysis services is driven by increasing CKD prevalence, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness. Government initiatives and improved reimbursement policies also support this trend. Technological advancements make dialysis more accessible and efficient, encouraging more patients to seek treatment, thereby expanding the market for kidney dialysis services globally.

Growing use of kidney dialysis in centers.

Furthermore, in-center dialysis is more prominently used due to its structured environment, providing consistent, professional medical supervision and immediate assistance during complications. This setting ensures adherence to treatment protocols, which can improve patient outcomes. Additionally, in-center dialysis relieves patients from managing complex equipment and procedures at home, making it a preferred choice for those who require or prefer comprehensive medical support during their treatments.

Regional Outlook

The kidney dialysis market varies regionally, with North America and Europe leading due to advanced healthcare systems and high CKD prevalence. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing, driven by increasing CKD cases and improving healthcare access. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are expanding but face challenges due to healthcare infrastructure disparities.

Key Players

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Se And Co. KgAA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Angiodynamics Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Davita, Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global kidney dialysis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

