Brown Gets Warning From 24 States On Israel Divestment Vote

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The top law enforcement officials in 24 states warned Brown University of penalties if the school's trustees vote in favor of a proposal calling for divestment from companies with close ties to Israel.



Some states have begun reviewing pension and contracts“to determine if Brown has already violated state law” by agreeing to allow the October vote, the attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Texas and other states told the university's trustees in a letter Monday. Approving the measure would have“immediate and profound consequences,” they said.



“Adopting that proposal may require our states - and others - to terminate any existing relationships with Brown and those associated with it, divest from any university debt held by state pension plans and other investment vehicles, and otherwise refrain from engaging with Brown,” said the group of attorneys general, which was led by Tim Griffin of Arkansas.



The warning underscores the stakes for the Ivy League school, which agreed to consider the demands of pro-Palestinian student activists as part of a deal to clear a protest encampment earlier this year. While school leadership has opposed politicizing the management of Brown's more than $6 billion endowment, the university said it would weigh the proposal after a committee makes a recommendation by the end of September.

Brown didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.



Colleges across the US have been roiled since Hamas's deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the Jewish state's retaliation in Gaza. Three Ivy League presidents have resigned and universities have faced allegations of tolerating antisemitism. Several have also been accused of suppressing the speech of pro-Palestinian students and criticized for sending in police to clear protesters.

The vote at Brown is scheduled for an October meeting of the 54-member board of trustees, which is led by Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp.

History Curriculum

One potential point of leverage for state officials is Brown's Choices Program, a curriculum about history and current events, which according to the school has a presence in all 50 states and 1 million students worldwide.



An initiative of Brown's history department, the program is sold to school districts and for use with professional development workshops. A contract between the university and the Milwaukee public school system, for example, shows a rate of almost $3,000 per month. The Choices program is scheduled to present its curriculum in October at a conference in Georgia, one of the states that signed the letter.



Many university administrators and lawmakers have for years rejected the so-called Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel, viewing it as antisemitic because it calls into question the legitimacy of the Jewish state and singles out the policies of one country.

States across the US have passed laws that prohibit discrimination against Israel. In Arkansas, for example, the state can't enter contracts valued at more than $1,000 with a company unless the contract includes a written certification that the person or company isn't engaged with a boycott of Israel - a law that was upheld by a federal appeals court.

Rhode Island, where Brown is based, has its own anti-BDS law on the books. But it wouldn't apply to Brown since it's a private university and doesn't receive enough public money to be impactful, said Mia Ackerman, a state lawmaker who introduced the legislation. She said she planned to research legislation that would encompass private entities.

With assistance from Bill Haubert.