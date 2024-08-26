Hollywood Power Couple Lists Rancho Mirage Estate Behind The Historic Estates Gates Of Tamarisk Country Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare opportunity has emerged in the heart of Rancho Mirage as a notable Hollywood Producer and his wife list their mid-century modern estate located within the exclusive Historic Estates of Tamarisk Country Club.

70750 Halper Lake Drive went on the this week with an asking price of $3,150,000, listed exclusively by Marco Colantonio of Coldwell Banker Realty, Palm Springs.

This unique property, designed by renowned architect Howard Lapham, stands on a coveted

.74-acre lot positioned along the 16th Fairway of Tamarisk Country Club. With sweeping panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains, this 4,715 sq. ft. home exudes both luxury and historical significance, embodying the essence of mid-century modern architecture.

The estate's rich history is intertwined with Tamarisk's storied past, once home to legendary figures such as Frank Sinatra and another Rat Pack great, Sammy Davis Jr. and Gale Anne Hurd, producer of "The Walking Dead." The community itself was founded in 1952 by developer Lou Halper and the famed Marx Brothers comedy team, which is still reflected in the nearby street names. The area remains a hidden gem, attracting a new wave of celebrities, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who recently purchased a home at Tamarisk Country Club.

This exceptional home features a spacious primary suite with an expansive bath, oversized walk-in shower, and three walk-in closets. The additional two bedrooms also boast ensuite bathrooms. Designed for both relaxation and entertainment, the home includes a grand living room, formal dining room, large den with a sunken bar, and versatile office space, all accentuated by soaring glass walls that seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living.

The exterior is equally impressive, with a custom courtyard entry, a classic circular driveway, an oversized two-car garage plus golf cart garage, and artistically stunning entry gates. The lush desert landscape is dotted with mature cacti, palms, and fruit trees, while the pool and spa, complete with a waterfall feature, offer the perfect retreat.

More than just a residence, this home represents a piece of mid-century modern heritage in one of Rancho Mirage's most sought-after communities. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an iconic property that offers both luxury and privacy, along with a deep connection to Tamarisk's rich architectural legacy.

Contact:

Marco

Colantonio

Coldwell Banker Realty

(760) 537-8420

View Full Listing with Photos:

Photo Link: PEAK

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty