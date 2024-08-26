SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Smartrent, Inc. - SMRT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SmartRent, ("SmartRent" or the "Company") (NYSE:

SMRT ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether SmartRent

and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 30, 2024, SmartRent issued a press release announcing the resignation of Lucas Haldeman as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and from the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 29, 2024. In the same press release, SmartRent stated that "[i]n light of the pending CEO transition, the scaling back of SmartRent's channel partner program and continued, increasing market headwinds, including known and anticipated customer capital spending delays, the Company is suspending its previous guidance for full-year 2024" and "advise[d] investors they should not rely on the outlook previously provided by management."



On this news, SmartRent's stock price fell $0.48 per share, or 20.00%, to close at $1.92 per share on July 30, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

