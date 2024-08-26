ARCA Biopharma Provides Update Regarding Special Dividend Amount In Connection With The Proposed Merger With Oruka Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) (“ARCA”) today announced an update to the previously announced final amount of the special cash dividend (the“Special Dividend”), which will now equal $1.613 per share of ARCA's common stock, payable on August 28, 2024, to ARCA's stockholders of record as of August 26, 2024. The Special Dividend was declared by ARCA's Board of Directors on August 16, 2024, in connection with the previously announced merger (the“Merger”) with Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated April 3, 2024 (the“Merger Agreement”). The exact amount of the Special Dividend was calculated in accordance with the Merger Agreement and based on ARCA's reasonable, good faith approximation of the amount by which ARCA's net cash, as determined prior to the closing of the Merger, will exceed $5,000,000.

Because the Special Dividend exceeds 25% of ARCA's stock price on the declaration date, it is subject to an ex-dividend date of one business day after the payment date pursuant to the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Accordingly, Nasdaq has set August 29, 2024 as the ex-dividend date for the Special Dividend. In addition, ARCA understands that trades of ARCA's common stock entered into during the due bill period beginning August 25, 2024 (the business day before the record date for the Special Dividend) and through August 28, 2024 (the“Due Bill Period”) will have a due bill attached for the Special Dividend. Due bills obligate sellers of ARCA common stock to deliver the Special Dividend to the buyer. This means that persons who purchase ARCA common stock during the Due Bill Period (even if the trade will settle after the Due Bill Period) are entitled to receive the Special Dividend, and persons who sell the stock during the Due Bill Period (even if the trade will settle after the Due Bill Period) are not entitled to the Special Dividend. Accordingly, if an investor wishes to receive the Special Dividend, the investor will need to hold the securities through and including the payment date of August 28, 2024.

The due bill obligations are settled customarily between the brokers representing the buyers and sellers of the stock. Buyers and sellers of ARCA common stock should consult with their broker before trading to ensure they understand the effect of Nasdaq's due bill procedures. ARCA has no obligations for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill.

As previously announced, the closing of the Merger is expected to occur on August 29, 2024, assuming the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions under the Merger Agreement.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically and other targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as one or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit .

