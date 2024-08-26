MGNX Investor Alert: A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macrogenics, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of

informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed

in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against MacroGenics, Inc.

("MacroGenics") (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">MGNX ) on behalf of investors who purchased MacroGenics stock or sold MacroGenics puts between March 7, 2024 to May 9, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period" The lead plaintiff deadline is September 24, 2024.

If you suffered MacroGenics losses, you may

can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq

by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected] .

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements concerning the company's TAMARACK Phase 2 study

of its drug vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo) in patients with resistant prostate cancer. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants' statements created a materially misleading impression concerning the safety profile of vobra duo and the totality of the Phase 2 TAMARACK study data.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

investors may, no later than September 24, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

encourages MacroGenics investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

