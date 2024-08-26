Kazmunaygas And Shell Discuss Key Gas Processing Plant Project
8/26/2024 7:21:12 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
KazMunayGas JSC (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas
company, and Shell Oil and gas Company held discussions on the
construction of a gas processing plant (GPP) at the Karachaganak
field, Azernews reports.
The talks took place during a meeting between KMG's Chairman of
the Board, Askhat Khassenov, and Shell's Executive Vice President
of Exploration and Production, Peter Costello, along with the
Chairperson of Shell in Kazakhstan, Ali Al Janabi. The primary
focus was on advancing the Karachaganak GPP project, which aims to
process 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.
In addition to the GPP project, the meeting covered the
continued development of the Kashagan field, the exploration of new
oil export routes, and potential joint geological research
initiatives.
Both parties concluded the meeting by emphasizing their
commitment to further strengthening their mutually beneficial
cooperation.
