Kazmunaygas And Shell Discuss Key Gas Processing Plant Project

8/26/2024 7:21:12 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) KazMunayGas JSC (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, and Shell Oil and gas Company held discussions on the construction of a gas processing plant (GPP) at the Karachaganak field, Azernews reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between KMG's Chairman of the Board, Askhat Khassenov, and Shell's Executive Vice President of Exploration and Production, Peter Costello, along with the Chairperson of Shell in Kazakhstan, Ali Al Janabi. The primary focus was on advancing the Karachaganak GPP project, which aims to process 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

In addition to the GPP project, the meeting covered the continued development of the Kashagan field, the exploration of new oil export routes, and potential joint geological research initiatives.

Both parties concluded the meeting by emphasizing their commitment to further strengthening their mutually beneficial cooperation.

AzerNews

