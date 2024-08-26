Qatari PM, Iranian Pres. Tackle Developments In Region
Date
8/26/2024 7:16:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday cooperation relations between the two countries, regional developments and ways to maintain security and stability in the region.
In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the Qatari Prime Minister conveyed the greetings on behalf of the Qatari Amir of Qatar to the Iranian President during the meeting and his wishes for the Iranian people to achieve further progress and prosperity.
For his part, the Iranian President conveyed his greetings to the Qatari, wishing him good health and happiness and the Qatari people continued progress, development and prosperity. (end)
sss
MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108603177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.