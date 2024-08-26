Qatar Condemns Remarks Made By Israeli Minister On Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly condemned on Monday remarks made by Israeli National Security that called for building a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa holy Mosque in Jerusalem.

A statement by the Qatari of foreign affairs said that such calls represents an extension of attempts to change the historical and status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and a provocation to Muslims around the world.

The Ministry warned of the impact of these provocative statements on the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip, and stressed the need for the international community to take urgent action to deter the occupation and assume its moral and legal responsibilities towards Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. (end)

