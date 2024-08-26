Five Palestinians Killed Due To Israeli Occupation Raid On House In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of reported on Monday that at least five young Palestinians were killed and others were when an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Nour Shams camp east of Tulkarm city.

A brief statement by the ministry said that the bodies of five martyrs arrived at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital as a result of the occupation bombing of the Nour Shams camp.

Local sources explained that several explosions were heard in the camp and it turned out that an Israeli aircraft targeted a house. (end)

nq







MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108603174