Five Palestinians Killed Due To Israeli Occupation Raid On House In Tulkarm
8/26/2024 7:16:51 PM
RAMALLAH, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of health reported on Monday that at least five young Palestinians were killed and others were injured when an Israeli Occupation warplane bombed a house in the Nour Shams camp east of Tulkarm city.
A brief statement by the ministry said that the bodies of five martyrs arrived at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital as a result of the occupation bombing of the Nour Shams camp.
Local sources explained that several explosions were heard in the camp and it turned out that an Israeli aircraft targeted a house. (end)
