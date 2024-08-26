One Palestinian Killed, Three Injured South Of West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (With POL-PALESINE-UNREST)

RAMALLAH, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of said Monday that a young Palestinian was killed and three others after Israeli settlers targeted their village near Bethlehem south of the West Bank.

A statement by the ministry said the three Palestinians were attacked with gunshots by settlers in Wadi Rahal village.

Earlier, the ministry reported that at least five young Palestinians were killed and others were injured when an Israeli occupation warplane bombed a house in the Nour Shams camp east of Tulkarm city. (Pickup previous)

