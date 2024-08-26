One Palestinian Killed, Three Injured South Of West Bank
Date
8/26/2024 7:16:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
(With POL-PALESINE-UNREST)
RAMALLAH, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of health said Monday that a young Palestinian was killed and three others injured after Israeli Occupation settlers targeted their village near Bethlehem south of the West Bank.
A statement by the ministry said the three Palestinians were attacked with gunshots by settlers in Wadi Rahal village.
Earlier, the ministry reported that at least five young Palestinians were killed and others were injured when an Israeli occupation warplane bombed a house in the Nour Shams camp east of Tulkarm city. (Pickup previous)
nq
MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108603171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.